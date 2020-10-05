Disqualified driver found speeding arrested

A speeding motorist, stopped by Gardaí, was found to have no driving licence and was driving whilst disqualified.

Members of the Clare Roads Policing Unit were conducting a speed check in Ennis last night when they made the detection. They first observed the Toyota car travelling at 120kph in a 80kph zone.

Gardaí stopped the vehicle and spoke to the motorist. Using the Garda Mobility App, Gardaí discovered that not only did the driver not have a current or valid driving licence but was actually driving while disqualified from doing so.

The driver was arrested at the scene while the vehicle was also seized. Gardaí have confirmed that legal proceedings will follow in due course.

The Garda Mobility App is a mobile solution for handheld devices including mobile phones and can automatically read a number plate and quickly compare it with database records. The App will check a vehicle against road tax, insurance, NCT and other records and alert Gardaí at the scene of any irregularity.