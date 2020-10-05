Driver escapes injury in Sixmilebridge collision

A woman escaped injury after she was involved in a singe-vehicle collision late last night.

The accident happened at around 11.30pm on the outskirts of Sixmilebridge.

National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí responded to the incident along with units of Clare Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon Town.

It’s understood the woman lost control of her vehicle which collided with a ditch and rolled over. Passers-by helped the woman from the car and remained with her until emergency services arrived.

The woman, who was alone in the car at the time, was assessed by ambulance paramedics but did not require hospitalisation. She was reported to have been left shaken by the incident but unhurt.