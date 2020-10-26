Ennis Chamber launches shop local ‘Clare Gift Card’

Ennis Chamber has launched Shop Local ‘Clare Gift Card’ an exciting initiative to support and drive the local economy across ‘The Banner’ county.

2020 has been an extraordinarily difficult year for many local businesses, especially those who have suffered long periods where they have not been allowed trade due to COVID-19 restrictions. The idea behind this Shop Local Clare Gift Card is simple. It provides an opportunity for local people and employers to back local businesses, which in turn boosts the local economy and helps sustain local jobs.

Remember, every €10 spent locally is worth €24 to the local economy. Never has that message been as important as it is this year.

Ennis Chamber has outsourced the operation of the Clare Gift Card to One4all, Ireland’s leading multi-store gift card company. Already over 50 businesses across the county have signed up to accept the Clare Gift Card and we expect many more to join that group post-launch (October 23, 2020).

The card can only be used within Co. Clare, thereby ensuring that local businesses and local jobs are supported.

Ennis Chamber calls on employers small or large across the county to please make a direct impact on the fate of County Clare’s local economy. Help businesses across our county not just to survive but to thrive, by purchasing the Clare Gift Card for your staff reward programmes, to improve motivation while encouraging spend in the local area. Also, please consider rewarding staff at Christmas with the Clare Gift Card as a tax-free bonus.

Employers can reward employees with up to €500 in Clare Gift Cards completely tax-free under the Small Benefits Exemptions Scheme. Your reward will be exempt from Income Tax, Universal Social Charge (USC) and employee and employers PRSI, saving you and your employees money.

To buy the Clare Gift Card online and to access more details about where the new Clare Gift Card can be spent see: https://www.ennischamber.ie/services/clare-gift-card/

For further information about Clare Gift Card, please contact: Margaret O’Brien | Email: mobrien@ennischamber.ie

If you are a retailer or local businesses looking to sign up to Clare Gift Card, please contact Marjorie McCann, Retail Business Development Manager at E: mmccann@one4all.ie Mobile: 086 815 2338 or Patrick Hogan, Retail Development Manager at E: phogan@one4all.ie Mobile: 086 0122212

Note: Clare Gift Card is available to purchase online.

It is also available to purchase at the following Post Offices:

Ennis Post Office, Bank Place, Ennis Co Clare

Clonroadmore Post Office, Clonroadmore, Ennis, Co Clare

Lower Market Street Post Office, Lower Market St, Ennis, Co Clare

Kilrush Post Office, Frances Street, Kilrush, Co Clare

Ennistymon Post Office, Main St, Ennistymon, Co Clare