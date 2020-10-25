Ennis wins Bank of Ireland Begin Together Award

Ennis has been announced as the winner of its population category in this year’s Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of €10,000.

In addition, Kilrush was runner up in its size category, receiving a cash prize fund of €5,000.

The Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards – previously known as the National Enterprise Town Awards – bring business and community groups together to support local recovery and rebuilding. The initiative was fast-tracked to provide funding to winning towns in early October and directly assist their Covid-19 recovery.

Eamonn Corcoran, Head of Bank of Ireland for Clare said, “The enterprising spirit and ‘can-do’ attitude of our communities has always been strong but this is no ordinary year. COVID-19 poses a huge challenge to our physical, mental and financial wellbeing. Communities across the island of Ireland have impressed us with their sense of partnership, passion and ambition. The Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards are positive proof that communities and businesses can and will overcome this challenge and I’m proud that we at Bank of Ireland can support them. ”

