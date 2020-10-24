Major logistics/production space nearing completion

Shannon Commercial Properties is continuing its expansion plans at the Shannon Free Zone with its latest development, a new 54,000 sq ft building on track for completion by the end of this year.

The company, part of the Shannon Group, has been cleared to work as an essential service during the latest COVID restrictions.

Shannon Commercial Properties has appointed leasing agent Savills to market its new building which is part of a larger development of three distinct signature buildings at Block’s K & L at Shannon Free Zone. The overall development extends to 148,000 sq ft of modern high-grade logistics, R&D, advance technology manufacturing space located on a 12-acre site.

Commenting on the project Ray O’Driscoll, Chief Operating Officer, Shannon Group said; “This new development is part of our overall strategy to grow our property portfolio at the Shannon Free Zone, to service existing companies and attract new companies to the region in the future. By the end of 2020 we will have delivered almost 1 million sq ft of commercial property solutions in the Shannon Free Zone and Shannon Airport campus since 2015.”

Shannon Free Zone is Ireland’s largest multi-sectoral business park housing the largest concentration of FDI companies outside of Dublin providing employment for 8,000 people in 180 companies. The area is home to an impressive line-up of Multi-National companies including Jaguar Land Rover, Lufthansa Technik, Dell EMC, Element Six, Intel, Aercap and GE.

Said Managing Director of Shannon Commercial Properties Gerry Dillon: “The construction of 148,000 sq ft of new commercial/ logistic/ advanced manufacturing space in Shannon Free Zone is a key project and further demonstrates Shannon Commercial Properties’ commitment to the further development of the Shannon Free Zone as a best in class modern, sustainable business park environment supporting commerce and employment in the mid-west.”

Shannon Free Zone occupies a strategic location adjacent to Shannon Airport which has the ability to handle all aircraft types both passenger and cargo. Its strategic location between the Cities of Galway and Limerick provide a gateway to the Mid-West Region.

The new 54,000 building offers excellent flexibility to meet occupier requirements and can be split into units of 18,000 sq ft/ 36,000 sq ft or let in its entirety (54,000 sq ft). Each potential unit allows for a generous office provision, clear internal height of 7m with grade level loading doors and secure rear access with large yards.

In line with Shannon Commercial Properties’ ethos of sustainability, electric vehicle charging points and bike shelter parking are being provided as part of this development. The development provides ample car parking throughout with excellent HGV circulation.

The two other buildings in the development which together extend to approximately 94,000 sq ft have recently been committed to by clinical-stage gene therapy company MeiraGTx who join an already impressive occupier list in Shannon Free Zone. The commitment by MeiraGTx is a testament to the quality of Buildings being delivered by Shannon Commercial Properties.

Niall Guerin of leasing agents, Savills commented that: “Shannon is a well-established commercial location and home to some of the world’s largest companies. The quality of the buildings, variety and range of unit sizes being delivered by Shannon Commercial Properties should appeal to a diverse company profile from logistic operators to high end manufacturing and technology.”