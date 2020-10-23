Vehicle stolen in 1998 recovered from lake

Gardaí are investigating the recovery of a vehicle from a lake in East Clare recently.

A local fisherman alerted Gardaí after an anomaly was picked up on sonar equipment. The discovery was made in a lake in Broadford.

Local Gardaí requested assistance from the Garda Water Unit who travelled to the area and after a search, located a vehicle.

The van was brought to the surface and recovered from the lake. During follow-up inquiries, Gardaí established that the vehicle had been reported stolen in 1998.

Gardaí from Killaloe also spoke to the fisherman who made and reported the discovery. The fisherman met divers from the Garda Water Unit at the lake and directed them to the location.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that “further enquiries will be made.”

