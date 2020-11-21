Clare winner at InterTradeIreland’s Seedcorn Competition

Clare based Feistim, have been have been crowned ‘Best New Start’ company at the Munster regional final of the 2020 InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition.

The company fought off tough competition having delivered an investment pitch via video conference in front of an expert judging panel.

Seedcorn is the island’s biggest business competition for innovative new start and early stage businesses in any sector. The winners from each of the four regions will go onto compete in the all-island final later in the month where the overall ‘Best New Start’ and ‘Best Early Stage’ companies will be announced winning €50,000 each, and ultimately the ‘Overall Winner’ will pocket €100,000 to inject into their business.

Feistim has developed a sports and wellness app to allow individuals and teams record, track, analyse performance. Inputs (efforts) and outputs (performance metrics) are tracked and correlated to see what efforts have the greatest effect on performance. Feistim also tracks Covid -19 symptoms and test results and has a chat feature to allow teams to share chat, video clips and training schedules.

Commenting on their win, Lorcan Hassett, CEO of Feistim said: “We’re delighted to win the ‘Best New Start’ company in the Munster final and progress to the next round. Feistim comes from the Irish, ‘to improve, get better and get organised’. Our overall goal is to provide an easy-to-use, low cost, customizable app that will help individuals and teams to maximise their performance. The most rewarding part of the competition has been the way it forces you to consider all aspects of business viability and helps you develop a clear plan and marketing strategy.”

Since InterTradeIreland started the competition in 2003, more than 3,100 companies have been through the programme and finalists have raised in excess of €256m in equity funding, emphasising Seedcorn’s position as the premier competition for high growth start-up companies on the island.

Congratulating Feistim, Connor Sweeney, Seedcorn Programme Manager at InterTradeIreland said: “It’s a great achievement to win the regional final, the standard of entries from Munster this year has been particularly high. Congratulations to Feistim, they demonstrated vision, innovation and passion, all of which the judges look for when assessing the potential and longevity of a business. I wish them luck as they go on to compete against other jurisdictions in the competition’s overall final next month.”

Further details are also available on the Seedcorn website at www.intertradeireland.com/seedcorn and follow on twitter @Inter_Trade