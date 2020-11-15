Communities asked to ‘light up for road safety’

Families around the country are being asked to join Clare County Council and other local authorities in ‘lighting up for road safety’ on World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims today (15th November).

Local Authority Road Safety Officers across Ireland ask us all to shine a light in memory of those who have lost their lives on our roads, from 7:00pm to 8:00pm on the day.

Áras Contae an Chláir and other local authority buildings around the country will be lit up, and families around the country can join us in lighting up for road safety by shining a light or burning a candle in your windows at the same time.

With Covid-19, 2020 has been a very different year. Road Safety Officers point to an increase in people out walking, cycling and going from place to place, making road safety now more important than ever. Road Safety Officers are imploring the public to please be vigilant for their own safety. There have been 10 more lives lost on Irish roads this year compared to the same date in 2019: 116 in 2019 compared to 126 lives lost to date in 2020.

On this important day, bereaved families and the seriously injured come together to acknowledge the terrible toll of road deaths and injuries and to show our thanks for the work of the emergency services.

You, too, can show your support by participating in this event. How can you get involved?

– Set a reminder on your phone to shine a light in your window from 7:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday, 15th November

– Spread the word and ask friends and family to do the same

– Take a moment to remember the lives lost and those who have been injured, and to be appreciative of your own health and wellbeing

– Check that your family has high-vis jackets and torches for your walks and cycles

– Never take road safety for granted.

Businesses and other organisations are also being encouraged to light up their buildings for road safety as part of this national campaign.

Adrian Kelly, Clare Chief Fire Officer, said: “Road traffic collisions can and do have catastrophic consequences, not only for the vehicle occupants and pedestrians but for all of us in the community. Every collision our firefighters attend is difficult. While we may not know the persons involved, we are acutely aware of the impact, which may be long-lasting and often permanent. The grief and distress experienced by the injured victims, their families and friends are all the greater because many of the victims are young.

“I would appeal to all pedestrians, cyclists and drivers using our roads to ensure you are seen and that you drive safely because your family will be waiting for you. Please make this a peaceful World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Fire Service vehicles outside their respective stations will be lit up blue as an addition to the lighting-up of buildings on 15th November between 7:00pm and 8:00pm.”

John Corry, Clare County Council’s Road Safety Officer, said: “Families of crash victims never forget their loved ones who have died on the road. This day is an opportunity annually for everyone to remember road crash victims and to think of the consequences around a collision, and what might happen if anyone is involved in a collision. Organisers are hoping the public and business sector will get involved and support this year’s event by lighting up for road safety.”

The Mayor of Clare, Cllr Mary Howard, said: “One of the purposes of these occasions is to raise awareness. The loss of so many lives to traffic accidents is a global issue. World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims will reflect that, while also acknowledging the great work done by all the emergency services.”