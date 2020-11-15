Family escapes fire at their Ennis home

A family escaped unharmed from a fire in their home in the early hours of the morning by climbing out an upstairs window.

The fire broke at a house in the Rosanore estate close to Ennis General Hospital. The alarm was raised at around 2.00am.

It’s understood the fire broke out on the ground floor and when the man realised it, he ran to alert his family and they all escaped safely by climbing out an upstairs window.

Two units and Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí.

Fire crews had to force their way into the house by breaking down the front door. They quickly located and extinguished the fire. Some damage was caused while the property was also filled with smoke. Fire crew used fans to vent the house of smoke.

Ambulance paramedics assessed the occupants but found all to be unharmed and not in need of hospitalisation.