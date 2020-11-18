‘Precipitous’ drop in cattle/milk prices with no-deal Brexit

Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara is warning of “a precipitous drop” in the prices of cattle and milk in a few weeks’ time if a Brexit trade deal is not done.

Voicing his concerns during a Dáil debate on Brexit, Deputy McNamara expressed his hope that there will be a deal, which is “in the interests of all our people on these islands and indeed those in the wider EU”.

“Our trade links are essential to protect, certainly as much, if not more so, in agriculture than any other sector,” he stated.

“I represent a farming constituency and I am also a farmer. I expect that there will be a precipitous drop in the prices of cattle and milk in a few weeks’ time if a trade deal is not done.

“I am sure the Minister of State will have his own backbenchers calling on the Government for compensation, but nothing can compensate for being able to trade,” said Deputy McNamara during the Dáil debate on the Withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union (Consequential Provisions) Bill 2020.