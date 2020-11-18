Shannon Heritage sites to close in January

Shannon Heritage will be forced to close its iconic sites in the Midwest from January until April, following a very difficult financial year according to Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe.

After extensive dialogue with the relevant state agencies, the decision has been reached to close the sites to the public including Bunratty Castle and King John’s Castle from the new year until April.

This, it is hoped, will allow time to rebuild and be back in operation for a strong summer season next year.

“I’m just devastated for Shannon Group and its workers,” said Deputy Crowe.

“Shannon Group has been put in a very difficult position due to the rock-bottom income levels for this year and has been extensively engaging with government officials on this but has been advised there is no funding in place.

“The announcement is being made now in order to give the workers notice of the plans but it is a tough pill to swallow so close to Christmas.

“Losses have been significant for Shannon Group this year and it’s important to note that this is not a full closure of the sites – while they will be closed to members of the public, these sites will be maintained, repaired and brought up to the best possible standard for reopening at around Easter time.

“This is, sadly, a necessary step to protect the businesses into the future and ensure that the jobs aren’t permanently lost.

“I am aware of the difficulties that Shannon Group has faced this year and of the fact that they have been told funding isn’t there but I really am reiterating the call to government now to step up and provide the necessary support to keep Shannon Heritage sites operational.

“It’s not just the likes of Bunratty Castle and Folk Park – it’s the countless hotels, B&Bs, cafes and restaurants that rely on these attractions. The ripple effect cannot be understated and while I realise it may look bleak right now, I would hope that support can be found somewhere.”