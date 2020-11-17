West Clare watermain works underway

Works to replace the old watermain from Miltown Malbay to Mullagh have commenced Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara has been informed.

Deputy McNamara has received confirmation that replacement of underground pipes will be undertaken in a way that will minimise disruption to motorists, businesses and homes.

“A system of drilling into the ground and feeding in new pipe parallel to the surface rather than opening trenches is being used, where possible. This will ensure disruption to local communities is minimised,” explained Deputy McNamara.

He continued, “Following my numerous representations, the Minister responsible for Irish Water, Darragh O’Brien TD confirmed in August he had requested Irish Water to bring forward the works from Q1 2021 to Q4 2020.

“I am delighted to receive confirmation that the contractor has now broken ground and this infrastructure project has finally commenced after numerous false starts regarding this infrastructure project in recent years. It has been a frustrating and disruptive experience for the people and businesses of Miltown Malbay, Mullagh and Spanish Point, and those on surrounding Group Water Schemes with regular water outages occurring due to burst mains.

“I want to acknowledge Derek Troy, Executive Engineer, Clare County Council, and local authority staff for their commitment and hard work in maintaining a water supply in recent years with a watermain that was long past its intended lifespan.

“The watermain replacement works will be completed in under 6 months. In the meantime, I will also continue to press for upgrade works in Cree, Cooraclare and Doonbeg,” concluded Deputy McNamara.