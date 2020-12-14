CBS Ennistymon Christmas Variety Show online

CBS Ennistymon will present a Live Streamed Variety Show on Wednesday 16th December at 7.30pm with proceeds going to Clare Haven Services.

This will be live streamed from the CBS Ennistymon Facebook page (@cbsennistymon).

A school spokesperson said: “Usually at this time of year the school would produce a live variety show in Ennistymon Community Centre with over 300 friends and family members coming to see the students perform. This year, in an effort to keep the festive school spirit thriving, we have moved our show into the online world. While it is different, it will be no less special for our school community.”

“We are very proud that our school show is performed by our students throughout. We consider ourselves very fortunate to have such great talent in the CBS. The show will feature traditional Irish music from all of our year groups, some in conventional trad groups and some with pop ensembles.

Our school rock band, mentored by local professional musician Jon O Connell, will perform two songs with solos from 2nd year student Seán Daniels and 5th year student Eoin Dalton. Our Leaving Cert’s have put together an original drama skit, alongside trad music and classical violin from Tommy Nunan, Luke Neylon and Byron Kenny,” the spokesperson said.

There will be piano, Christmas music and poetry, Transition Year novelty dancing, guitar ensembles, pop songs and more. All support is greatly appreciated. Our students are working very hard to produce a wonderful evening of entertainment for our school community.

Join them Live on Facebook on Wednesday 16th at 7.30pm.