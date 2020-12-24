Cherish the Ladies at Armada Hotel on TG4

For more than 20 years, world renown Celtic supergroup Cherish the Ladies has toured America during the Christmas season performing to sold out concert halls sharing timeless Christmas traditions.

Due to Covid, the Ladies find themselves for the first time in Ireland and their leader, Joanie Madden assembled the Ladies to record a special Christmas concert direct from The Armada Hotel in beautiful Spanish Point in Co Clare that is airing tonight, Christmas Eve on TG4 at 7:15pm.

In this special Celtic Christmas programme, the Ladies put their signature mark on classic carols such as “Angels we Have Heard on High”, “Joy to the World”, “Hark the Herald Angel Sing”, “Silent Night”, “Mrs. Fogarty’s Christmas Cake” interspersed with fantastic jigs and reels enhanced by mesmerizing dancing!

Cherish the Ladies is celebrating the incredible milestone of 35 years and the 12-piece ensemble features the finest musicians, singers and World Champion step dancers performing the seasons classics with beautiful harmonies, spectacular dancing and ace musicianship that is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.

The show features the outstanding musicianship of Joanie Madden (flute, whistle, harmony vocals), Mary Coogan (guitar), Mirella Murray (accordion), Kathleen Boyle (piano, harmony vocals), Nollaig Casey (fiddle), Waterboys and Lunása’s Trevor Hutchinson (Upright Bass), The Stunning and Riverdance’s Jimmy Higgins (percussion) along with the gorgeous vocals of Kate Purcell, Don Stiffe, Bruce Foley and Seámus O’Flatharta (harp, vocals, step dancing). Five-time World Champion step dancer David Geaney rounds out the troupe.

They have released four critically acclaimed holiday albums, “On Christmas Night”, “A Star in the East”, “Christmas in Ireland” and “Christmas Live”. Join them this Christmas Eve for a Christmas programme suited for the entire family!