Clare lecturer recognised by Psychological Society of Ireland

A Co Clare member of the Department of Psychology at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) has been recognised nationally for excellence in her work at the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) Member Awards.

Dr Suzanne Parkinson is one of two department members who have been recognised. The other recipient was Aoife Cassidy, a third-year researcher on the Professional Doctorate in Educational and Child Psychology programme at MIC was presented with the Early Career Psychologist award at the awards in recognition of her contributions to research and professional practice in psychology, along with her academic achievements to date.

The Psychology Society of Ireland (PSI) Member Awards are designed to recognise excellence in research, practice and education in psychology by members under three categories: Award for Contribution to Research in Psychology; Early Career Psychologist; Award for Contribution to Professional Practice Psychology.

The PSI is this year celebrating their 50th anniversary and their now annual awards were held online this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, on Friday 20 November 2020.

County Clare’s Dr Suzanne Parkinson, Lecturer in Developmental & Educational Psychology at MIC, is the recipient of the 2020 Award in the Contribution to Professional Practice Psychology category for her work in the development of the ‘My Learner ID’ series. A unique and original concept, ‘My Learner ID’ is for use in primary schools that offer a practical and tangible developmental framework and record system to track and support children becoming and being learners. The initiative is a trailblazing contribution to assessment in education, advances new understandings about the functions of assessment and emphasises process in learning over product.

In accepting her award, Dr Parkinson said: “I am very honoured and humbled to be the recipient of the 2020 Psychological Society Award for Contribution to Professional Practice Psychology. The award is particularly significant in this, the Society’s 50th anniversary. It also offers wonderful recognition to the growing importance of educational psychology within the discipline of psychology. The award is in recognition of the development of the My Learner ID series which was deemed by the Society to represent a distinguished and significant contribution to professional practice psychology. My Learner ID places learner voice, learner ownership and learning to be a learner centre stage In education. Peer recognition for My Learner ID is invaluable and most appreciated. I am most indebted to the children, teachers and school leaders who embraced My Learner ID and made the development of the series possible. I am also most grateful for the funding offered by COGG and for the support from colleagues and friends in MIC.”