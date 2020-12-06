Clare siblings feature on TG4’s ‘Sé mo Laoch’

Clare siblings Geraldine and Éamonn Cotter will feature in this evening’s episode of Sé mo Laoch on TG4.

Sé mo Laoch, TG4’s flagship traditional music series, tells the story of some of Irelands greatest musicians and singers.

Each of the 5 one-hour documentaries celebrates the musicianship and creativity of some of our most well-known and respected performers.

On Sunday the 6th of December at 9.30pm Co. Clare siblings Geraldine and Éamonn Cotter feature.

Co. Clare is renowned as the homeplace of Irish Traditional Music as it lives and breathes in every almost every homestead and every parish. Two of the most well-known exponents of tradition in Co. Clare are siblings Geraldine and Éamonn Cotter.

MÓRglór winner Geraldine is a piano player and teacher with a unique take on music and she grew up playing with the older masters of the music.

Éamonn is a flute player and flute maker and whilst he played with the Tulla Céilí Band as a young fellow he now makes flutes that are played all over the world. We take a look at their life and music with guests such as Jack Talty, Kieran Hanrahan, Áine Hensey, Méabh Donnelly & Charlie Harris.

The series, produced for TG4, showcases the huge diversity of Irish traditional music and musicians, from “the Jimmy Hendrix of the pipes” Paddy Keenan to Cork sisters Nollaig Casey & Máire Ní Chathasaigh, Fermanagh singer Gabriel McArdle and Clare siblings Geraldine & Éamonn Cotter, not to mention the king of ‘Kerryoke’ himself Séamus Begley. Each programme is as unique as it is intimate and tells the story of these seminal musicians in their own words. Previous episodes are available to watch on www.tg4.ie

Directed by Ciarán Ó Maonaigh and produced by Dónal O’Connor, Executive Producer is Niamh Ní Bhaoill. ‘Sé mo Laoch is produced by Aniar TV.