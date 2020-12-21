Council announces Community Supports Scheme 2021

Online applications are now being invited for the Community Supports Scheme 2021, which will see just over €500,000 being awarded under 11 separate grant support categories.

Welcoming the announcement of the Community Supports Scheme, the Mayor of Clare, Cllr Mary Howard, acknowledged the Elected Members’ support for this scheme, which, she said, “will facilitate a large range of community groups, event organisers and local organisations in progressing their work and initiatives during 2021. The range of supports available under the scheme is really impressive and will assist successful groups to realise much-needed projects in their respective areas in 2021.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, said: “Clare County Council is committed to encouraging communities, voluntary groups and residents to take an active part in the development of their communities and to improve the quality of life in their areas.”

The schemes include Public Area and Amenity Enhancement, Community Development and Social Inclusion Measures and Measures to Increase Participation in Sport or Physical Activities, Community Playgrounds, Burial Ground Maintenance and Provision, Community Wi-Fi, Best Kept Local Authority Estate, Arts and Arts Festivals, Irish Language, Christmas Lighting, Tourism Marketing and Promotion and Sustainable Tourism.

Leonard Cleary, Director of Rural Development, Clare County Council, said: “This scheme is very popular and supports the implementation of targeted actions of the Clare Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP) and it also aligns with the Clare Rural Development Strategy’s objective of rejuvenating rural communities across Clare over the next decade.

“The funding allocated under the scheme, which is based on Clare County Council’s Annual Budget 2021 as adopted by the Elected Members, comprises 11 different support types.”

*Online applications will be accepted from Monday, 21st December, 2020, at 9:00am.

**The closing date for submission of online applications is Friday, 29th January, 2021, at 5:00pm.

Please note that paper applications will not be accepted.

The online application system and scheme guidelines can be accessed here.

Email enquiries may be made also.