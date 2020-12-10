COVID-19 supports for community/voluntary groups

Community and voluntary groups in Clare will receive an additional €49,351 in Government funding to help them deal with Covid-19.

The funding, which is allocated under the COVID-19 Emergency Fund, was confirmed today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD.

Confirming the news, Clare Fine Gael Deputy Joe Carey said: “Community and voluntary groups across Clare are set to benefit from additional Government funding to help them deal with the impact of COVID-19. This is in recognition of the important role played by community and voluntary organisations across the country as we head towards the Christmas period.

“This funding will allow the many groups and organisations doing great work in our communities to continue to adapt to the requirements of dealing with the pandemic. For example, it can be used to make changes to premises to provide for social distancing which as we know has placed significant financial demands on local groups. It can also be used to fund on-line activities, as well as the provision of critical social supports.

“The funding will enable groups to embrace the Government’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign which focuses on the themes of staying connected, switching off and being creative, and minding your mood.

“In order to access the funding, groups and organisations should check with the Clare Local Community Development Committee who will be administering the funding to groups in each area with the support of Clare County Council,” Deputy Carey added.

Announcing the COVID-19 Emergency Fund, Minister Humphreys said: “Covid-19 has brought the term ‘Community’ to the fore. I want the community spirit that we have shown in recent months to remain post Covid.

“The little things like checking in on a neighbour makes such a difference. Our community and voluntary groups have played a crucial role during this Pandemic and it’s so important that we support them.

“That’s why I’m delighted we are providing this additional funding to support our community and voluntary groups who are in turn assisting significant numbers of vulnerable people to get through this crisis.”

The Department of Rural and Community Development has allocated a total of €1.7 million funding to Local Authority areas, and it brings the total funding provided under the COVID-19 Emergency Fund to €4.2 million nationally in 2020.