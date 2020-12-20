Cuimhneamh an Chláir’s Christmas CD

Cuimhneamh an Chláir has compiled an album of Christmas stories on CD for the entertainment of the older residents of Co. Clare – the very people, in many cases, who have given these stories to the archive.

It is a cliché at this stage to say 2020 has been a tough year. But it’s true. One of the things that has caused the most pain is not being able to visit family and loved ones, especially older loved ones.

It is the older residents of Co. Clare who have given these stories to the archive. They have given us long hours of pleasure and now it’s time to give these stories back to the community in a permanent and easily accessible form.

The CD will be presented to Clare nursing homes in the coming days for the entertainment of their communities – either through communal or private listening sessions.

Compiled and presented by Paula Carroll of Clare FM, the listener is signposted through stories of Christmas rituals, from ‘buying the Christmas’ to decorating the house, to lighting the Christmas candle, to making your way to mass by candlelight, to the delights of the Christmas Goose and the mouthwatering ‘sweet loaf’, not to mention Santy.

“The CD is available in hard copy and digital formats to media outlets. We are also happy to supply audiograms of the stories for your social media platforms.”

