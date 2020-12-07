Frank Blake turns on Christmas lights in native Tuamgraney

One of the stars of the 2020 TV Hit Series ‘Normal People’ has officially turned on the lights of the community Christmas Tree in his native village of Tuamgraney.

Frank Blake was on hand this Saturday evening to flick the switch on the annual festive lighting display in the East Clare Memorial Park which also marked the reopening of the park after recent refurbishment works.

The works carried out in the park over the past two months have included new paving and footpaths, additional seating and a gazebo. The project has been part funded under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme by Clare County Council and the Department of Rural & Community Development.

The East Clare Memorial Park was opened in 1952 and is the only Garden of Remembrance to the War of Independence in east Clare. It is a much enjoyed public park and used for many activities throughout the year. “This is a wonderful Christmas lighting display and hopefully it will give people from east Clare and those from the area viewing it on-line a lift after what has been a difficult year” said Frank Blake.

Tuamgraney Development Association have announced a Go Fund Me page to help secure match funding for the work and also offset the costs of the Christmas lighting which have been added to this year.

“The park is a wonderful historic and community space and is particularly special when lit up for Christmas. The refurbishment works just completed have made it more accessible for everyone. We hope to see more people enjoying the park in the future.” said Paul Brooks, Chairman, Tuamgraney Development Association

“We are thankful for the support we have received to date from those who have sponsored a new seat in the park. As its been a very difficult year for fund raising, we would be very grateful for support through our Go Fund me page or to any member of our committee.” concluded Mr Brooks.

The turning on of the Christmas lights in Tuamgraney including excellent drone footage can be viewed on line at Tuamgraney Tidy Towns Facebook page ( link https://youtu.be/qkuxi9o6tvQ )

Contributions to the fundraising campaign can be made at GoFundMe.com and search for “Tuamgraney park and Christmas lights”.