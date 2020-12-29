‘Ireland in Music’ features musicians filmed in Clare

‘Ireland in Music’ is a new film that captures and showcases some of the country’s top musicians performing at Ireland’s most spectacular locations, including the Cliffs of Moher and the Burren in County Clare.

TradFest, which is run by the Temple Bar Company, has re-imagined its festival for these new and strange Covid-19 times. As part of their festival project, ‘Ireland in Music’ was conceived. Knowing that visitors couldn’t visit and Irish artists couldn’t tour, the organisers wanted to find a way to open new avenues and opportunities for musicians.

The film, shot at iconic locations throughout Ireland, features a star-studded line-up including Clannad, Mundy, Lisa Hannigan, Sharon Shannon, Denise Chaila, Kila, The Hothouse Flowers, The Stunning, Wallis Bird, Saint Sister, Ailbhe Reddy, Rosie Carney, Mark Redmond, Jealous of the Birds, Tolu Makay and Delush.

In Clare, the hugely talented hip-hop and spoken word artist Denise Chaila and her band were captured at the Cliffs of Moher duetting with Clare’s legendary Sharon Shannon. Saint Sister, the fabulous Irish traditional duo, were filmed performing with the Poulnabrone Dolmen and the Burren as their backdrop.

The Mayor of Clare, Cllr Mary Howard, has welcomed this re-imagined festival and highlighted that all possible efforts will be made to enable the tourism and music industry to recover, which is crucial as Ireland begins to look ahead to its recovery phase from the Covid-19 crisis.

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, emphasised Clare’s deep-rooted traditions in music and highlighted the vital role that the tourism industry plays in providing employment opportunities in Clare. Mr Dowling added that showcasing music at such iconic Clare locations encourages national and international audiences to visit the county, and serves to remind people of the county’s proud traditions and unique and varied landscapes.

‘Ireland in Music’ will be premiered by RTÉ One at 8:00pm tonight (Tuesday, 29th December), before commencing a world tour during St Patrick’s Week 2021.