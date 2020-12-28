More Bus Éireann routes confirmed for Clare

Bus Éireann is set to significantly enhance its Clare services and timetables.

Funded by the National Transport Authority through the Government’s July Stimulus, it includes a new Sunday service of two round trips between Scariff/Limerick on Route 345 as well as enhancements linking Kilkee directly to Doonbeg and Lahinch by public transport for the first time on Route 336.

Stephen Kent, CEO, Bus Éireann, said: “We are delighted to announce the introduction of these enhanced timetables and services in Clare today. Thanks to the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Government we can expand these important services adding an additional 3 million kilometres a year for our customers nationwide while creating 120 jobs. To be recruiting drivers nine months into a pandemic is very positive and we are delighted to see that more women are starting to see it as a career for them as well. We will continue to work together with the NTA to increase connectivity across the country for local communities, keeping Ireland connected”.

Anne Graham, CEO, National Transport Authority said: “Each of these service enhancements have been carefully considered and created to meet either increased demand or to address gaps in existing services. The creation of an enhanced town service in Navan, for example, is in response to the growth that the town continues to enjoy and the consequent growing need for public transport. Similarly, in Drogheda, the new service has been designed specifically to link residential areas with areas of work. Our public transport system must continue to evolve with the needs of passengers, and it is with that in mind that each of the service improvements have been designed.”

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “This is the largest single investment by government in Bus Éireann services in more than 15 years. These new and improved services will mean that public transport will be a viable option for more people outside Dublin than ever before. By providing more choice and frequency we will connect more communities and encourage the switch from cars, while also reducing traffic, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.“

Driver training and route familiarisation has commenced on these routes and will continue throughout the holiday season, with full operation of the routes commencing on 3rd January, 2021. All timetables have been approved by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and are available on www.buseireann.ie.

Bus Éireann and Expressway services continue to operate at a capacity of 50% under Level 3 restrictions and Government advice is that public transport should be avoided unless the travel is essential. Bus Éireann fully adheres to all public health guidelines and is committed to ensuring the continued safety and well-being of its employees and customers observing many precautionary measures including the mandatory wearing of face coverings, overnight deep cleaning, touchpoint cleaning throughout the day and protective screens and personal protective equipment for drivers.

Bus Éireann encourages customers to use Leap Cards, Automatic Ticket Machines and online ticket purchase to minimise the use of cash. Tickets can be purchased at www.buseireann.ie

The main benefits include:

Route 345

Enhanced weekday timetable with three daily round trips

Enhanced Saturday timetable with three daily round trips up from one

New Sunday service with two round trips from Scariff/Limerick

Route 333

The main benefits include:

Enhanced weekday timetable with four daily round trips

Enhanced Saturday timetable with four daily round trips

New Sunday timetable with three daily round trips

Improved evening frequency across

All services providing connections at Ennis Bus/Rail Station and wider public transport network

Route 336

The main benefits include:

Enhanced weekday timetable with six daily round trips

Enhanced Saturday timetable with six daily round trips

Enhanced Sunday timetable with four round trips

Kilkee linked directly to Doonbeg and Lahinch for first time