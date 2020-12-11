National Slow Down Day underway

Update:

During the first two hours of National Slow Down Day, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 23,275 vehicles and detected 128 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

A notable detection occurred in Ennis when a motorist was found travelling at 74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R352.

Others include 70km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N68 Lissycasey and a driver found doing 132km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 at Clonmoney.

As part of An Garda Síochána’s Christmas Campaign to improve Road Safety, the force is conducting a National Speed Enforcement Operation “Slow Down”, for a 24 hour period which will continue until 7.00am tomorrow (Saturday).

A Garda spokesman said: “The aim of “Slow Down Day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed. The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

In 2019 there were 140 road deaths – this is 140 too many. We can never be complacent about road safety. Excessive and inappropriate speed is a contributory factor in approximately one third of fatal road traffic collisions. The higher the speed, the greater the likelihood is of a collision happening and the more severe the outcome of that collision.”

The operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement across the 1,300 speed enforcement zones, as well as the delivery of a road safety message through national, local and social media. This will be supported by the conducting of speed enforcement checks by An Garda Síochána Roads Policing Units nationwide.

An Garda Síochána has continued the roll out of new speed detection devices to our Roads Policing Units. An additional 80 devices have been rolled out for use as part of this operation, with a further 70 devices to be rolled out prior to year-end. Slowdown Day and the Christmas New Year Road Safety Campaign is supported by the Road Safety Authority.

Government Departments, Local Authorities, Public and private sector fleet operators are invited to participate in the initiative by circulating employees with the key message to “Slow Down” and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.