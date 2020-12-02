Shoppers urged to ‘support local’ this Christmas

As the Christmas 2020 season gets underway, Ennis Municipal District is delighted to welcome people into Ennis Town Centre, where free parking, pedestrian friendly streets and an abundance of traditional Yuletide cheer will put a pep in the step of Christmas shoppers.

To promote Christmas and New Year shopping in Clare’s County Town, free parking will be available in all public car parks in Ennis Town every Monday to Saturday from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, commencing this Thursday, 3rd December, until Saturday, 9th January, inclusive. Parking remains free of charge from 8:00am to 6.30pm, Monday to Saturday, at the Cloister/GAA car park. Similar to previous years, for the Christmas period streets will be pedestrianised on Sundays this year between 1:00pm and 6:00pm (6th, 13th, 20th, 27th December and 3rd January).

To add to the festive cheer, Ennis Street Radio will be on air from 11th-24th December, playing all your favourite Christmas hits, while promoting local businesses. The Ennis Street Radio project is headed by local broadcaster Ger Sweeney and is run with the support of the Ennis Municipal District, Ennis Chamber of Commerce and the traders of the town. This year Clare County Council and the Local Enterprise Office Clare have come on board to bring some new features to the Street Radio that will assist with promoting local businesses.

The Mayor of Ennis, Cllr Paul Murphy, is calling on people in Clare to support our local businesses and avail of the many different ways to shop locally, and safely, this Christmas.

Cllr Murphy said: “Ennis Municipal District is delighted to support our local businesses during the Christmas period. The Christmas lights are on, the streets will be filled with festive cheer, and everyone is invited to come and enjoy the Ennis Christmas shopping experience.

“The annual pedestrianisation of the town streets at Christmas, coupled with measures under the Temporary Covid-19 Town Centre Mobility Plan for Ennis Town, will enable people to visit and enjoy the Town Centre in a safe, socially distanced way and – crucially – support our local shops and businesses. It has never been more important that we do so.

“As well as re-opening their doors to the public, many shops are selling online, or offering click-and-collect or delivery services. Local gift cards and vouchers are available, such as the Clare Gift Card, which can be purchased via the Ennis Chamber website at www.ennischamber.ie or from a number of post offices, including Ennis Post Office. The ‘Click for Clare’ initiative helps connect people to local businesses that are trading online (www.clareecho.ie/click-for-clare). In the weeks leading up to Christmas, I encourage everyone to avail of such services and plan to do as much shopping locally as possible.”

Ennis Street Radio will feature and promote as many local businesses as possible. Ger Sweeney said: “Encouraging people to shop local has been our primary message each year, but this year we will be emphasising the message as best we can, all while entertaining people with their favourite Christmas songs, both old and new. As in previous years, Ennis Street Radio can be listened to online via www.ennischamber.ie.”

Leonore O’Neill, Ennis Municipal District Liaison, said: “We hope that all locals and visitors have a very happy and safe shopping experience in Ennis this year.

“Measures have been put in place to enable everyone to access the Town Centre in a safe way. With the Christmas lights on, free car parking every afternoon, Ennis Street Radio supplying the soundtrack, and our shops re-opening in line with Government restrictions, it’s a wonderful time to come and not just shop local, but enjoy local.”

Members of the public are reminded to adhere to Government Covid-19 guidelines this Christmas. Further information on shopping safely during the Covid-19 pandemic is available here.

Christmas Car Parking Initiative

Dates: Thursday, 3rd December, 2020, until Saturday, 9th January, 2021 (inclusive).

Monday to Saturday, 2:00pm to 6:00pm in all Council car parks.

Cloister/GAA car park remains free of charge and is open from 8:00am to 6:30pm.

Christmas Pedestrianisation

Sundays between 1:00pm and 6:00pm.

Dates: 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th December, 2020, and 3rd January, 2021.