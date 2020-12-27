Billy Eilish cover with a ‘trad twist’

A pair of Spanish Point secondary school students have recorded a song by popular American singer-songwriter Billy Eilish and have added a ‘traditional twist’.

Eilish’s song, ‘Everything I Wanted’ has been recorded by Cormac Byrne and Zara Jain at Studio 44 Ennis with Angelo Heart with a unique take.

Cormac’s cousin Grace Minnock has also written an interesting and catchy ‘trad sketch. Cormac, Zara and David O Donoghue are all students of St. Josephs Secondary School Spanish Point.

They said: “We are very grateful to the Principal Paul Reidy and Lyz-Ann King who have provided the space to allow this to happen.”

The song has been produced by Ronan Daly and Angelo Heart and through the magic of internet remotely from Spain by PJ Curtis.

Guitar, vocals and arrangement by Zara Jain

Piano and Vocals and Arrangement Cormac Byrne

Fiddle David O’ Donoghue

Viola and Accordion Josephine Marsh

Drum and beat mix, recording and mixing Angelo Heart.

This project is part sponsored by Create Ireland and Clare County Council.