Clare’s SON features on new Davie Furey album

Clare singer/songwriter and musician Susan O’Neill (SON) features on Davie Furey’s new album.

‘Haunted Streets’, features some of Ireland’s top musicians including, Steve Wickham (The Waterboys), Darren Holden (The High Kings), ELLYD, Clare Sands, Robbie Campion, Martin Quinn, Andrew Quinn, Francie Conway as well as Clare’s Susan O’Neill (SON).

Of the 11 new tracks on the album, Secret Light, Flames on the River, Fire n’ Gold and The Final Frontier have all reached number one as singles on the Irish Singer/Songwriter and Rock download charts.

These singles have also been on the RTE Radio 1 recommended list as well as being PlayIrish song of the week on many regional stations including KCLR and Ocean FM.

Some of the album was previewed on his 15 date Irish Tour of 2019. Plans for an Ireland, UK, German and US 2020 Tour had to be shelved due COVID 19 restrictions but rescheduling of these dates are currently underway.

Album: Haunted Streets

Release Date: 19th February 2021

Pre Order: 1st February 2021

Lead Single: Who Am I

What they said about Davie’s Furey’s debut album: ‘Easy Come Easy Go’

“I LOVE this album from Davie” – Jeremy Irons

“Congratulations Davie on a lovely album …….a fine, fine record” – Christy Moore

“An excellent piece of work from Davie” – Donovan

“An excellently produced album with very drama<c songs. Definitely one to watch out for!!” – Phil Coulter

“Loved this album. Davie has a very unique voice and will gather a large following very quickly” – Jimmy McCarthy

“Davie sings from the heart and has the voice of a poet” – Luka Bloom

