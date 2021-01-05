Crowe calls for city status for Ennis

A Clare TD is calling for city status for Ennis to be progressed in 2021.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Cathal Crowe has invited An Taoiseach Micheál Martin to the county town once it’s safe to travel, to see for himself the potential that exists in Ennis.

“Clare County Council is on the cusp of the Ennis 2040 plan – a vision for how the town will transform over the next two decades,” said Deputy Crowe.

“This will bring unprecedented change to the town and see beautiful landmark buildings and infrastructural assets installed that will see town well beyond its next 100 years. Ennis has a population of 25,000 and is the largest population centre in the west and south of Ireland not to have city status.

“In the past two years, Sligo – a town of 19,000 – was granted city status. Ennis is a major population centre and whilst it may lag behind the likes of Dublin, Cork, Limerick, and Galway in terms of size and scale, it certainly has a lot of other attributes that would make it an ideal focal point for strategic regional development for the Midwest corridor.

“It’s in close proximity to a motorway, we’ve an international airport a stone’s throw away, the deepest seaport in Ireland is just down the road and from next September, it will be a university town when LIT is elevated to university status.

“Traditionally, cities were classes as densely populated areas with a university and a cathedral and that’s exactly what Ennis will have in less than 12 months’ time. I hope that when the Taoiseach visits Ennis that he will see how much the town has grown and how ambitious plans for it are.

“I’m also in advanced talks with the National Transport Authority with a view to there being orbital bus route around Ennis, something I feel is key to ensure that there’s adequate public transport to serve both those living here and the huge amount of visitors that come to Ennis each year.

“I‘m very excited for what the future holds for Ennis and as a TD for the county, I’ll be using every opportunity I have to ensure that the town receives this elevated city status and all of the positive attributes that comes with that,” Mr Crowe added.