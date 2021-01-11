Further catalytic converter thefts reported

Gardaí are again reminding car owners to secure their vehicles as best they can following several more incidents where catalytic converters have been stolen.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Unfortunately again there have been a number thefts of Catalytic Converters in various parts of the county this week.”

Miltown Malbay – Between 10.30 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. a convertor was stolen from a car that was parked in the driveway of a house in Shanadrum. Kilkishen on 5th January at 12.30 a.m. convertor taken from a car in Plunkett Drive.

Tulla – between 5th and 6th January convertor taken from a car in the forecourt of a garage in Moymore.

Boston – between the same dates convertors were taken from two cars in different houses in Cooloorta.

Ennis – between 9 p.m. on Thursday, 7th January and 8 a.m. on Friday, 8th, Janaury another one was stolen from a car parked in the driveway of a house in Willow Park.

There have also been reports of convertors taken from cars between 1st January and 3rd January in Muckinish, Ballyvaughan and from two cars that were parked in a filling station in Ballyvaughan and another in Glencolmcille, Carron.

Sgt Brooks said: “Again we are advising car owners to…

– Property mark the catalytic converter

– Weld bolts shut to act as a deterrent to a thief using a spanner

– Casings are also available from various garages.

– Park your car as close to the wall of your house/driveway as you can making access under vehicles harder and ensure that there is good security lighting where you park.