Gardaí investigate Clarecastle/Sixmilebridge incidents

Gardaí are investigating and incident where a teenage boy disturbed two burglars in his home.

On Friday last, 8th January, at approximately 8.10pm, a dark blue Audi A3 hatchback reversed into the driveway of a house in the Hillview Estate, Clarecastle.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks explained: “Two males ran to the rear of the house and broke into the house through the patio door. They were disturbed by the teenage son in the house and left empty handed.

This car then went in the direction of Sixmilebridge and at 8.20pm. Four males wearing gloves and balaclavas smashed in the front door of a house in the Woodview Heights estate. All the rooms in the house were ransacked and a safe containing a substantial amount of money and an Apple iPhone 12 were stolen”.

Sgt Brooks added: “This was a very traumatic experience for the young boy in his home in Clarecastle. The car used in both these burglaries is a dark blue Audi A3 hatchback.

We are asking if anyone has any information about these burglaries or anyone who was in the Hillview Estate, Clarecastle and Woodview Heights, Sixmilebridge between 7.30pm and 8.30pm last Friday evening and saw this car or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the car to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100,” she said.

The Garda confidential line is 1800 666111.

Contact your local Garda Station.