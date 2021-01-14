LIT’s popular Engineering Open Day goes online

Limerick Institute of Technology’s (LIT) popular annual Engineering Open day will take place in a totally new format this evening (Thursday).

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, potential engineering students, parents, guardians and guidance teachers will not have to leave the comfort of their own homes to learn about courses and careers across all engineering disciplines.

Starting at 6.30pm, those considering a future in engineering can log on to the LIT website (www.lit.ie/Virtual-Open-Days) and a panel discussion on potential careers. Taking part in this discussion will be regional industry experts Gerry Reynolds, Managing Director Takumi Precision Engineering; Mark Danaher, Technical Services Manager Kirby Engineering and Michael Mulcahy, Operations Director at Johnson & Johnson who can shine a light on the careers available in the region. Virtual attendees will also learn about the courses within LIT that can prepare graduates for such careers.

At 7pm LIT’s Peader Henehan will introduce participants to the wide variety of Engineering and Built Environment courses on offer at LIT and how each course can lead to a varied and interesting career path and jobs within the region.

Following Peader’s presentation LIT Engineering and Built Environment lecturers will be on hand to answer any questions via a public Q&A format.

The event will also prove useful to Leaving Certificate students as they begin the process of filling out their CAO applications.

The Leaving Cert class of 2021 can also look forward to joining Ireland’s newest Technological University in September, as LIT along with AIT move to become Ireland’s newest TU.

The Engineering Open evening is available here.

For further information please contact LIT by email.