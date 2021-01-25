Macra returns to Ennistymon after 20 Years

Clare Macra na Feirme are launching a new club Ennistymon Macra in the county this month.

It has been over twenty years since there was such a club in the town and the revival is seen as a great progression for the organisation in Clare which is 74 years old this year.

Following on from the successful launch of the Kilrush club in 2019, this launch formed part of the Clare organisation’s five-year plan and will create a better geographical balance to the clubs in Clare.

The launch of Ennistymon Macra will take place online via Zoom on Wednesday 27th of January at 8:00pm.

Macra is a youth organisation for people aged 17-35 interested in socialising, travel, sports, community involvement, public speaking, performing arts and agriculture.

While the new club will be based in Ennistymon it will have members of all different backgrounds welcome from surrounding areas in North Clare. People from non-farming backgrounds are also encouraged to join.

Clare Macra will make a short presentation at the launch on Wednesday 27th of the many competitions, events and benefits of joining Macra. The National President Thomas Duffy will be in attendance. Guest speaker on the night will be local resident Ruairí McKiernan who is a passionate champion for active citizenship. Ruairí is the bestselling author of Hitching for Hope, a former presidential appointee to the Council of State, and founder of the SpunOut.ie national youth information website.

Ahead of the launch Chairman of Clare Macra Cillian Griffey noted “This is a valuable opportunity for young people in North Clare to get involved with a volunteer-led community youth organisation which is open to farmers and non-farmers alike. Macra is contributing to the sustainable development of rural communities right across the country, which is even more important in the Covid-19 environment. We in Clare Macra believe we need more organisations for young people and feel the launch of this club will bring huge benefit to local communities in the area.”

Further info (including Zoom dial-in details) can be found on the Clare Macra Facebook page or by email.

To join Macra, click here.