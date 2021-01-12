Rose Hynes named interim Chair of IAA board

Minister for Transport Mr Eamon Ryan, T.D. has announced the appointment of Ms. Rose Hynes as Board Chair of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), on an interim basis.

Former Shannon Group chair Ms. Hynes takes up the post at a pivotal juncture for the Company, which is undergoing important institutional reforms whilst also dealing with the impact of a very challenging operational environment.

Commenting on the appointment, Minister Ryan said: “Rose brings a wealth of aviation knowledge and boardroom experience to the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), and her strong leadership will ensure that the IAA will embrace important reforms and emerge better equipped to serve Irish aviation into the future. Irish aviation is at a low ebb because of the impact of Covid-19, but it is one of the most robust sectors of our economy, and the companies and people who make up the industry make Ireland a genuine global leader.

Looking to the future, the reforms planned for the IAA will ensure that Ireland has a best practice regulatory regime to support the recovery and sustainable growth of the industry, which in turn will help drive our broader economic recovery.

I want to thank Rose for agreeing to take this difficult job on, at a particularly difficult time, and I look forward to working closely with her over the course of the next 12 months or so.”

Welcoming the appointment of Ms Hynes, the Minister of State for International and Road Transport and Logistics, Ms Hildegarde Naughton, T.D. said: “Since her time with GPA, Rose has been a pioneer and an outstanding leader in Irish aviation, and I am pleased that she will continue to make a contribution to the development of the sector. Having a strong and resilient regulatory system is crucial for the long-term success of Irish aviation, and Rose has all of the attributes to ensure that is what we will have.”

Welcoming the appointment, Mr Peter Kearney, Chief Executive of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) said:

“The IAA looks forward to working with Ms. Hynes as the Chairman of the IAA. Ms. Hynes’ experience in the aviation sector including as Chairman of the Shannon Group/Shannon Airport will be an important asset to the Board and indeed to the management and staff of the IAA.

“The IAA has always been about providing a safe, high quality, customer-focused service. Ms. Hynes will now play a key role in the continued evolution of the Company, particularly as we face the challenges brought about by COVID-19, for the IAA and the aviation sector. Ms Hynes will also guide us through the important restructuring of the IAA’s responsibilities, which is expected to conclude this year. I look forward to working with the new Chairman to ensure we continue to maintain our position as a leading service provider in Europe.”

Following her appointment, Ms. Hynes said, “I am delighted to have been appointed by the Minister for Transport, Mr. Eamonn Ryan TD as the Chairman of the IAA and I look forward to working with the CEO, the Board and all at the IAA”.