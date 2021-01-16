Two arrested after shot fired in Shannon

Gardaí investigating the discharge of a firearm that occurred in Shannon on Wednesday last (13th January), have arrested two men.

A man in his 20s was arrested in Shannon yesterday, while a second man, in his late teens, was detained in the Ennis area this morning.

Both have been arrested under Section 30 of The Offences Against The State Act and are currently being detained at Shannon and Ennis Garda Stations.

Gardaí have reissued their appeal for anyone with information or who may witnessed anything at Illaunamanagh in Shannon on Wednesday morning, between 10.45am and 11.15am, to contact them at Shannon or Ennis Garda Stations.

It’s believed that the firearm was discharged on the roadway in the vicinity of St Senan’s Rugby Club at around 11.00am. Gardaí quickly responded to the scene while members of the Garda Armed Support Unit were also requested to assist.

Gardaí later sealed off a stretch of roadway leading to the local graveyard while crime scene investigation officers examined the area.

During a follow-up search in the area, a ‘suspected firearm’ was discovered by Gardaí and has been sent away for technical examination.

A video shared on social media showed a dark car apparently closely following a white van. Eyewitnesses report seeing a gun being point out a window of one of the vehicles.

At the end of the video, just after the vehicles drove out of view, what’s believed to be a single gunshot was heard.

Shannon Gardaí can be contacted at 061 365900, Ennis Gardaí at 065 6848100 or you may contact the Garda Confidential line 1800-666-111.