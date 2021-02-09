MIC hosts Postgraduate Virtual Talks Series

Mary Immaculate College is continuing its special effort to reach out to prospective students online by holding their first Postgraduate Virtual Talks Series from the 10th of February to the 3rd of March.

According to Dr Rebecca Breen, Coordinator of Doctoral Programmes at MIC’s Research & Graduate School; ‘Registering for this free series of talks will be an invaluable opportunity to find out how postgraduate study can improve your employability and generally broaden your prospects. With a large variety of programmes in the Liberal Arts and Education, from graduate diploma to doctoral level, MIC can help you build on an existing degree, retrain in fields like teaching or simply gain a professional edge in your chosen career.’

Along with Taught Masters, and research-based degrees, MIC also specialises in Structured PhD routes which combine taught modules and research. Such programmes include the Structured PhD in Contemporary Irish Studies, Structured PhD in Applied Linguistics, Structured PhD in Education and the Structured PhD in Literacy Education. The Professional Doctorate in Educational & Child Psychology is a practice-based Level 10 qualification that incorporates both taught and research components.

Dr Amy Healy, Acting Research Postgraduate Quality Manager goes on to explain that a multitude of research disciplines can be the focus of postgraduate research. She also highlights the range of resources available to MIC postgraduate students including financial supports, peer-to-peer interaction, coaching, and mentoring. Students can also participate in transferrable skills training which takes in research skills, research management practices, personal effectiveness, communication skills, networking & collaboration strategies, team-work, and career planning and management.

Dr Healy says: ‘A critical advantage for students in conducting their research at MIC is the capacity of the College’s small cohesive community to support their research endeavours. Academic departments and the Research & Graduate School staff work together to provide effective structures to ensure that students are supported in their studies to the maximum possible extent. MIC provides a vibrant postgraduate environment with academic supervision appropriate to the candidate and access to research resources and professional development opportunities.’

Postgraduate students also enjoy the centuries-old doctoral seminar and colloquium format in combination with innovative master classes and summer schools, supported by research supervisors who maintain their own continuing postgraduate training and development portfolios in graduate education and research. Currently, many of these sessions are being run virtually including meetings, training sessions and weekly postgraduate research coffee mornings.

In order to help meet the real world needs and costs of postgraduate research students, MIC offers funding supports of €800,000 per annum through its Departmental Assistantships Scheme and merit-based Research Masters and Doctoral Awards Scheme. Students also have access to the purpose-designed graduate research and study facility on the John Henry Newman Campus.

The postgraduate community at MIC continues to grow and diversify with students studying on our full-time and part-time programmes from Ireland, the UK and EU alongside students from Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, France, Zimbabwe, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and China.

Register now for the Postgraduate Virtual Talks Series here or find out more at www.mic.ie/postgraduate-virtual-events