Miltown Malbay works on 2021 Roadworks Programme

Clare Independent T.D. Michael McNamara has received confirmation from Clare County Council that Church Street in Miltown Malbay will be included in this year’s Roadworks Programme, subject to the approval of Councillors.

“Almost half a million euro was granted for flood relief works in the town in November. Church Street was particularly affected by severe flooding in September 2015,” Deputy McNamara said.

He added, “The upgrade works have not been carried out to date due to the planned flood remediation works which will commence very shortly. The West Clare Municipal District Office has informed me that it would be pointless carrying out roadworks at Church Street prior to this as the road would have to be opened up as part of the works.”