New bus service to link Ennis and Kilrush

TFI Local Link Limerick Clare has announced the expansion of its services in Clare, including the first rural regular services that will run 5 to 7 days a week.

Launching on the 1st of March, the new Local Link route 337 will showcase the Shannon Estuary Way which is a spectacular and unspoilt estuary. It will serve Labasheeda, Kildysart, Ballynacally, Kilmurry McMahon, Knock, Killimer, the ferry terminal, and world famous fishing sites 3 times a day Monday to Saturday with a reduced timetable on Sundays.

Local Link will provide access to these areas for staycations and tourists as well as facilitating local resident’s transportation needs, providing connectivity between Kilrush and Ennis.

The need for the expansion of Local Link services was voiced by the local communities, community groups, Clare County Council and Elected Representatives during a period of public consultation in February 2020. Working with the NTA’s Connecting Ireland Team, Local Link Limerick Clare focused on merging the Bus Éireann rural services in Clare that were reconfigured under the July Stimulus, and enhancing the services to meet the needs identified by those who took part in the public consultation.

The new 337 service is in addition to the existing services provided by Local Link in the Kilrush area, which has been expanded to enhance connectivity for the Wild Atlantic Way and local residents in those areas. The 339 Kilrush to Loop Head will provide daily access to Loop Head, Monday to Friday. The 335 Ennis to Kilrush via Quilty and Doonbeg has an expanded service to Doonbeg, Monday to Friday.

Additionally, the C12 route has been reconfigured to encompass Kilmaley, Connolly, The Hand, Coore Cross, Doonogan, Mullagh, Crosses of Annagh to Ennis which will now run on a Friday and a Saturday to accommodate passengers in those areas.

Local Link Limerick Clare look forward to a solid working relationship with C & C Executive Travel & Bernard Kavanagh’s who will provide connectivity and sustainability for these communities in Clare using low floor accessible buses.

Anne Graham CEO of the NTA said: “The expansion of Local Link services in Clare will provide increased access to local amenities and will make a real difference to those living in the surrounding isolated or rural areas.

“Local Link has already been a great success story throughout the country and in these challenging times, it has shown great resilience and versatility in the service it provides to the community.

With services like the 337 we have an opportunity to provide better links between towns and villages in East Clare and provide a service that is better integrated with other national services.”

Dearbhla Conlon Ahern, Chairperson of Local Link Limerick Clare said: “On behalf of Local Link Limerick Clare, I would like to thank all who participated in the public consultation and made sure that their needs were identified, and their voices heard. This work has resulted in the expansion of services which can only be positive for the people and communities of Clare.

I also wish to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the staff, drivers and operators in Local Link Limerick Clare, as they continue to support people and communities to stay connected, particularly during these most challenging of times.”

How can Local Link help you?

We are here to get you there, perhaps you are living on one of our existing routes, or we may have services that can be diverted to your door? Contact the office on 065-6719101 with your transport needs. Thank you for your patience with our restricted capacity for essential travel only. Booking is required on our services. To see timetables visit our website locallinklc.ie or social media – Facebook and Instagram. Or contact the office and we will post out a copy.