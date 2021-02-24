Public microgeneration webinar Thursday night

The recently formed Clare Community Energy Agency will hold a webinar on Microgeneration for the general public this Thursday evening at 8 p.m.

The goals of the webinar are:

– Explain how to generate your own electricity from a solar photovoltaic (PV) system for your home, the cost involved, the grants available, the local installers.

– Initiate a bulk-buy of PV systems to further reduce costs.

– Explain how to get paid for the electricity that you generate.

The webinar will last 1 hour in total with 30 minutes of presentations and then 30 minutes of Q&A.

Gloria Callinan, the SEC Community Mentor, will also be on the panel to take any questions. The webinar is being facilitated by the Clare Green Party.

This is the first event to be organised by the Clare Community Energy Agency, a social enterprise, whose objectives are :

– Work with community groups to create, support and manage energy projects (both energy-efficiency and renewable energy)

– Linking community groups to all existing funding sources to improve project success rate.

– Making the links between all relevant organisations and companies in the county (suppliers / installers / Co.Council / Housing Associations / Community groups etc.)

To register for the webinar please click here or at this link.

The three speakers will be:

Pat Stephens, Limerick Clare Energy Agency

Alan Jackson, Tipperary Energy Agency

Colm Garvey, Clare Community Energy Agency