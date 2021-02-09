Live Updates – Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning for Clare

Live Updates – Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning for Clare

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – Snow/Ice warning for most of the country including Clare.

The warning will come into effect at 8.00am on Thursday and remain in place for at least 24 hours.

The weather service is warning that a band of sleet and snow spreading northeastwards during Thursday giving snow accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas (higher over the mountains), but transitioning to rain in the west and south on Thursday night.

Clare County Council has confirmed that its Winter Service Plan is in place and preparations are made for possible sleet and snow.

“Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution in the event of sleet/snow/ice, especially on untreated roads,” the council said.

For all details on the routes that will be salted in Clare, click here.

Previous related coverage:

09/02/21 – Road Safety Alert ahead of Snow/Ice warning

09/02/21 – Conserve water and prepare for freezing water

06/02/21 – ‘Are we in for another Beast from the East’?

06/02/21 – Cold snap expected during the week

 

SHARE
Pat Flynn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY