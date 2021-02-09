Live Updates – Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – Snow/Ice warning for most of the country including Clare.

The warning will come into effect at 8.00am on Thursday and remain in place for at least 24 hours.

The weather service is warning that a band of sleet and snow spreading northeastwards during Thursday giving snow accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas (higher over the mountains), but transitioning to rain in the west and south on Thursday night.

Clare County Council has confirmed that its Winter Service Plan is in place and preparations are made for possible sleet and snow.

“Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution in the event of sleet/snow/ice, especially on untreated roads,” the council said.

For all details on the routes that will be salted in Clare, click here.

Very cold tonight with a widespread frost, as long clear spells develop. Scattered wintry showers will persist overnight, mainly confined to Leinster & Ulster. Winds will be light to moderate northeasterly. Lows of -5C to 0C with icy stretches. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 #sneachta pic.twitter.com/PTrfAmLLdy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 9, 2021

