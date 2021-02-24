Woman rescued from River Fergus in Ennis

A woman was rescued from the River Fergus in Ennis by Gardaí and fire crews in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The alarm was raised at around 1.00am after it was reported that a person had entered the water close to the Maid of Erin.

Gardaí on patrol nearby responded promptly while Clare County Fire and Rescue Service units from Ennis station and National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics were also dispatched to the scene.

Two Gardaí spotted the woman in the river in the area of the Parnell Street carpark. They threw a life-ring to her and managed to pull her towards a riverside ladder. One member climbed down onto the ladder and held onto the woman until assistance arrived.

Ennis Fire Service swift-water rescue technicians (SRTs) entered the water to recover the woman. It’s understood they were unable to get her to climb up to the ladder to safety so deployed a rescue inflatable.

The woman was helped onto the rescue craft and taken downriver to the steps at Steele’s Rock in Lifford where she was helped to safety.

She was handed into the care of NAS paramedics who assessed and treated the woman before transporting her to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment.