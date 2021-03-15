Enable Ireland launches new online garden centre

Enable Ireland, the national organisation providing services to children and adults with disabilities, has recently launched its brand new online garden centre.

Enable Ireland’s Garden Centre stocks everything you need for your garden. They have a great range of planters, trees, seeds, plants, pots, garden tools and equipment, with the focus on quality products and strong customer service.

100% of the profits from the garden centre will support Enable Ireland’s vital disability services for more than 9,200 children and adults with disabilities across Ireland. The charity is now asking the public to dig deep and shop online to support these vital services.

Customers will also find a great selection of gift ideas, ornaments and homeware in the online shop. With a nationwide delivery service, you can save your energy for the garden and get all your goods delivered to the front door.

The new website will feature regular gardening tips so you can make the most of your outdoor space over the coming months. Award-winning garden designer and writer Leonie Cornelius said:

“I am delighted to contribute to Enable Ireland’s new website and online garden centre. They do such great work around the country for children and adults with disabilities. It is exciting to see them expand their gardening expertise online. It is important to support local shops and charities throughout the pandemic and I am very happy to support Enable Ireland.”

Leonie has written the website’s first blog post (which looks at planting in shade), and has some great tips for all budding gardeners.

Speaking about the launch, Oonagh O’Connor, Head of Commercial, Enable Ireland said:

“We are very excited to expand our service offering online. Shopping in our online garden centre is supporting Enable Ireland’s disability services in your local community. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we have had to temporarily close our charity shops and cancel traditional fundraising events. We estimate a loss of funds in the region of €1million, as a result. Now, more than ever, we need the public’s support to continue to provide our vital services to children and adults with disabilities in Ireland.”

Enable Ireland has a wealth of experience in gardening, with existing garden centres in Sandymount (Dublin) and more recently, in Limerick City.

Customers can contact Enable Ireland by email with any queries.

Visit the website to browse the online shop and support Enable Ireland’s disability services today. Follow Enable Ireland Garden Centre on Facebook.