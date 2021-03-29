Ennis Macra talk on Strength And Adversity

Ennis Macra na Feirme will host a ‘Strength in Adversity Talk’ on Wednesday 31st March at 8pm on Zoom. The club will have two high profile guest speakers from Clare on the night.

International Rugby player and Clare native, Eimear Considine along with John Burke, Owner of the Armada Hotel in Spanish Point and conqueror of Mount Everest will speak with MC and Secretary of Ennis Macra, Kieran Harvey in a discussion which will cover sport, business, their roads to success and advice on getting through the current tough times which people are facing.

Speaking ahead of the event which takes place on Zoom, Chairperson of Ennis Macra, Caitriona Power stated that: “It’s a great honour for Ennis Macra getting to chat to two high-profile, respected County Clare figures like Eimear and John. Getting their insights on how to maintain strength in adversity during this unprecedented pandemic will be of great benefit to all Macra members nationwide and the general public.”

Eimear is a current member of the Irish XV and Munster Rugby teams and a rugby analyst with TG4, covering Pro 14 games including the Guinness Pro 14 Final 2019 & 2020. Eimear has also worked with Eir Sport as an analyst in their Rugby World Cup 2019 Coverage.

John is also Managing Director of Hotel Doolin and founder of the Elevate Foundation. The foundation funds youth mental health and well-being experts to deliver programmes, talk, workshops, campaigns and events for young people. Working in the Tourism sector predominantly he is passionate about creative product development, customer care and ethical business practices. John was awarded the title of Clare Person of the Year in 2018.

Guests will hear both stories and also have the opportunity to ask questions of the guests.

Macra na Feirme is an organisation for young people between the ages of 17 and 35 who are interested in meeting new people and trying new things like sports, travel, drama or debating. Macra has competitions to suit everyone and you don’t need to be an expert to take part.

For more information check out the Ennis Macra Facebook or Instagram pages. The Zoom ID for the meeting is 886 56036937.

You can register your interest in joining the Macra by visiting macra.ie