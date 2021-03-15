Gardaí investigate Sixmilebridge aggravated burglary

Gardaí are investigating a serious incident where three armed men forced their way into a private home near Sixmilebridge yesterday.

A around 4.30pm on Sunday, the owner of a house in Drumullen, Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge answered a call at his front door. When he opened the door, three males, two of whom were carrying weapons, pushed their way into his home.

In her appeal for witnesses and information, Crime Prevention Officer for Co Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks outlined the details of the incident.

“The man tied up the two occupants of the house up. A third occupant returned home and was also tied up. They (burglars) were in the house for approximately half an hour. They ransacked two bedrooms and made their escape with cash, jewellery and the occupants mobile phones,” Sgt Brooks said.

“This was an awful traumatic experience for the owners of the house but thankfully nobody was seriously injured. We are asking for the public’s assistance in this investigation.

The house is located in Drumullen, Kilmurry which is a busy stretch of road between Quin and Sixmilebridge. If anyone saw anything suspicious between 4pm and 5.15pm yesterday evening or anyone that might have dash cam footage, we are asking them to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100,” Sgt Brooks added.