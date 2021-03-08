IAA Chairman applauds women’s contribution to aviation

The Chairman of the Irish Aviation Authority, Ms. Rose Hynes has commended the vision and commitment of IAA staff as they work to ensure the safety of Irish aviation, including all flights operating in Irish airspace.

“International Women’s Day is celebrated annually around the world, marking the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The IAA is committed to the principles of diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities.

Today, in support of International Women’s Day 2021 and as Chair of the IAA Board, I would like to thank and applaud all the women in the Irish Aviation Authority and throughout the Irish aviation sector.”

“The campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is ‘Choose To Challenge’. The theme focuses on the fact that we can all help create a more inclusive world. We can all choose to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world.”

The IAA is committed to gender balance and inclusiveness. It continues to invest in its staff through training and development. While almost a third of those working in the IAA are women with responsibility for a range of services across all IAA activities, we are committed to doing all in our power to improve this gender balance. Despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for aviation, it remains a rewarding career path for both women and men.

The IAA will light up the new Air Traffic Control Tower at Dublin Airport on the evenings of 7th and 8th March in the colours of International Women’s Day. This is in recognition of the vital role that our female staff play in delivering safe skies for all air passengers.