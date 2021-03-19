Kildysart Drama Society on the virtual stage

To register to view this event please click here

Kildysart Drama Society is celebrating 21 years of success from their very first production of ‘Sive’ in 1999 to their latest one of ‘Nobody’s talking to me’ in 2019.

They are taking a look back at some of their best and funniest moments from down through the years.

A short 35 documentary produced by one of their youngest members Kevin Meaney, assisted by Sarah Walsh, showcases Kildysart Drama in all its glory. The documentary takes us up close and personal with some of the group’s most loved characters.

Despite COVID-19, Kevin Meaney insisted the show must go on! Once he sparked the idea and got his friend on board, the ball was rolling. The drama group was delighted with the prospect of an event being held this year.

The stars of the documentary include Frankie O’Shea, Liza Nagle, Anne Breen, Carmel Hogan, Therese McGoldrick, Jane Casey, Paudie Clancy, Carmel Quinn, Caitriona Donnellan, Pat Casey, Bridget Garry, Colin McMahon, and Grace Kelly.

They reminisce on some of their fondest memories, many mistakes, and of course, they couldn’t go without spilling the beans on some untold secrets and dishing out the backstage gossip. They explain what Kildysart Drama means to them and the wider community of Kildysart. If there’s one thing Kildysart Drama can always guarantee, it is entertainment, and this show is no different.

Kildysart Drama Society was founded in 1998 by Colin McMahon, a teacher from Limerick who moved to Kildysart in the late 1990s. Kildysart drama has gone from strength to strength over the years, from investing in the development of the local area and attracting larger audiences each year to their productions. The society now attracts approximately 1,500 audience members over the course of 5 shows each year. The performances generate funding for the village of Kildysart as well as local projects and charities.

The group started with a handful of members back in 1998, from Michael Keane, Grace Kelly, and Geraldine O’Connell to young Therese McGoldrick and Paudie Clancy. The club has a core group of loyal members that have been there since the very beginning. Many new members have joined over the years consisting of all age ranges, from people in their 80’s down to enthusiastic teenagers. The Society now has a strong group of over 30 members. New members are always welcome to join.

This event will take place on March 27th at 8:00 pm via YouTube. All attendees can register on Eventbrite.ie before it airs. After you register you will receive a confirmation email. A link to the show will be attached to the bottom of this email. You will receive a reminder email on the day of the event – so be sure to check your emails! This event is 100% free. No charge will be incurred by any participant.

You can check out Kildysart Drama Society’s Facebook and Instagram page for more information.

This event is in association with Creative Ireland Programme 2017-2022 and Clare County Council. We would like to thank them for their support.

