Man in hospital after apparent fall in Kilkee

A man is recovering in hospital after he was found with a serious head injury on rocks in Kilkee this morning.

A local person, out walking their dog at around 9.30am, spotted the injured man close to the shoreline near Kilkee Golf Club and raised the alarm.

The Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard was tasked to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics, local units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service and Gardaí.

The Cork-based Irish Community Rapid Response charity air ambulance was also requested to assist but was unable to transport the casualty because of low visibility conditions.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was located and treated at the scene by paramedics before fire service personnel and Coast Guard volunteers recovered the casualty from the area and carried him to the waiting ambulance. It’s believed the man may have laid their injured overnight after suffering a fall.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he is being treated for a head trauma and hypothermia.