Molly wins Biodiversity Garden design competition

Nine-year-old Molly McPhillips, a 3rd class student at St Senan’s Primary School in Shannon, has won a competition launched by Shannon Group to design a new biodiversity garden in Shannon.

The competition enlisted students to get creative and help design a biodiversity garden for residents of Shannon and visitors to the area to enjoy.

Over 70 entries were received and shortlisted to 13 finalists from three Shannon Schools, St. Conaire’s National School, St Senan’s Primary School and St. Tola’s National School. These were then put to a public vote on social media to select the winner.

Shannon Group has identified an acre of land in a prominent location on the Shannon Group Campus near the entrance to the Shannon Free Zone and Shannon Airport on which Molly’s winning garden design will be developed over the coming months.

Congratulating Molly, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “Molly’s design is really creative and shows a great understanding of the elements needed to make a superb biodiversity garden that can be enjoyed by everyone. We were really impressed with the standard from all participating students, and we would like to thank them and their teachers for supporting this initiative. We are really looking forward to seeing Molly’s design come to life in the garden.

“This initiative was driven by our employees as part of our Shannon Group sustainability programme to spread sustainability awareness in the communities we work in and are proud to be part of.”

Molly’s winning design includes a bug hotel, fruit trees, and a seating area. In keeping with Shannon Group’s focus on environmental sustainability and reducing carbon footprint, Molly has also suggested rubbish bins, litter bags and sensor lighting.

Molly’s class will receive a school tour to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park in 2021, as soon as public health restrictions will allow, included in the prize is a workshop of their choice.

All participants will receive seeds to plant and a special certificate of participation. In addition, all participating classes will have access, should they wish to avail of it, to a workshop facilitated by the Bunratty Castle and Folk Park gardening team who will be giving tips and insider knowledge on the amazing grounds at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park.