ROPES Literary Journal goes digital

ROPES Literary Journal is published annually by the MA in Literature and Publishing class alongside students from the MA in Digital Media in NUIG.

First published in 1993, the journal is now celebrating its 29th year of publication. Initially, the work published was focused on Irish politics, history, and literature.

The 29th edition of ROPES will launch on April 21st 2021 in digital formats, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. All proceeds from the sale of the journal will be donated to charity organisation COPE Galway, which provides essential services to vulnerable members of the community and individuals experiencing situations of domestic violence.

Over the years, the journal began to include works of fiction, the first being featured in 1998. More recently, the journal has included a wider array of material ranging from poetry and prose to visual art. This year is no different; the ROPES Team remains dedicated to showcasing a broad and inclusive range of work.

A spokesperson for ROPES said: “Our main goal is to give emerging creatives a platform to exhibit their work for a literary audience. Now more than ever, the creative mind needs an outlet, and we are here to provide one. The continued support of our journal by contributors and the public is so important, and is greatly appreciated by the ROPES team.

If you want to follow our project, you can visit our website: ropesliteraryjournal.com or check out our Twitter/Instagram feeds for updates: @ropeslitjournal.

To donate to our project, visit our GoFundMe page.

To get in contact by email, click here.