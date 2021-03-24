Suspected drugs seized in separate seizures

Gardaí in Clare have seized €9,000 of suspected drugs yesterday as part of two separate investigations.

Shortly before 2.30pm Gardaí from Clare Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Miltown Malbay. During the course of the search Gardaí seized €1,000 of suspected cocaine.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

At around 6.30pm Gardaí from Clare Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Ennis.

During the course of that search, Gardaí seized €8,000 of suspected cannabis herb that was split into small bags.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Ennis Garda Station. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been released. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.