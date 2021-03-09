Teenager arrested with €10,000 of cannabis

A juvenile was arrested and approximately €10,000 of suspected cannabis herb seized in Co. Clare yesterday.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Co. Clare, Gardaí from the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit arrested a male in his mid-teens in the Keelty area of Ennis and seized €10,000 of suspected cannabis herb. The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The juvenile was detained at Ennis Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and later released. A file will be prepared under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

Gardaí are advising parents to be vigilant when it comes to their children being involved in drugs.

In most cases, if your child is using drugs, there are obvious signs to look out for. However, not all children who sell drugs also use them. Here is a list of signs that your child maybe selling drugs.

– Unexplained cash lying around

– Can suddenly afford designer clothes

– On mobile phone a lot more or has more than one mobile phone

– Unexplained small plastic bags

– Keeping late hours and new or unknown friends

