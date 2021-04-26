Biodiversity enhancement plan training for farmers

Clare Local Development Company (CLDC) is seeking applicants to participate in a project which will deliver bespoke farm biodiversity enhancement plans as part of a countywide LEADER funded biodiversity training programme.

The training programme which will run throughout 2021 and which is free to participants aims to protect and enhance biodiversity in County Clare through local awareness and education.

The programme will be led by Damien Coyne Agricultural Consultants who will explain the fundamentals of biodiversity and habitat protection, and show participants how to increase biodiversity across their farm without impacting on farm output.

“In my experience as a farm advisor, it has been clear that there is a keen interest among the farming community in biodiversity and the idea of farming for nature. County Clare is world renowned for its biodiversity and this exciting project provides an opportunity for farmers to develop their skills to enhance biodiversity on their farms”, said Mr. Coyne.

“The approach will be a simple one. We will, in conjunction with the landowner, develop a plan specific to the individual farm that will detail zero or low cost actions that will enhance biodiversity without restricting the ability of the landowner to maintain their current farm enterprises”, he said.

“We will also provide the necessary training to implement these actions. At the end of the programme landowners will have a clear knowledge of why certain actions are being proposed and how to implement them. I am looking forward to working with farmers throughout Co. Clare and I would strongly encourage any farmer with an interest in this area to take part in the project,” he added.

CLDC LEADER Development Officer, Gerry McDonagh is urging farmers who are interested in learning how their farm can sequester carbon to apply for a place on the course. “The training programme provides an opportunity for the participating farmers to be among the first in the country to measure their carbon storage as a result of biodiversity actions”, said Mr. McDonagh.

Most of the training will be delivered on each participant’s farm on a one-to-one basis with a small element of group training taking place online depending on Covid-19 restrictions.

Applications to participate in the training programme are invited from all farmers with the exception of participants in the Burren Programme and Hen Harrier Project EIP which offer similar services.

Places are limited however and participants will need access to internet and a smart phone or laptop.

Further information and an application form can be obtained by emailing info@damiencoyne.com

The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, 14th May, 2021.